Market News
April 9, 2019 / 11:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 1.8 pct mth/mth

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 1.8 percent in February from the previous month, government
data showed on Wednesday.
    That was less than the median estimate for a 2.5 percent
increase, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 5.5 percent in February, versus
the median estimate of a 5.2 percent decline.
    For more background, see this PREVIEW             
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below