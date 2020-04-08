Market News
Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 2.3% mth/mth - govt

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 2.3% in February from the month before, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.7% drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, dropped 2.4% in February, versus a 2.9% drop seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

