Economic News

Japan Feb core machinery orders unexpectedly fall 8.5% mth/mth

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 8.5% in February from the previous month,
posting a second straight month of declines, government data
showed on Tuesday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with forecast of 2.8% growth in a
Reuters poll of economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.
    On a year-on-year basis,  core orders, which exclude those
for ships and electric utilities, declined 7.1% in February,
versus a 2.3% gain expected by economists.
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
