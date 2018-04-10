Japan Feb core machinery orders up 2.1 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.1 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting a pick-up in capital expenditure. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate for a 2.5 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending, rose 2.4 percent, versus the median estimate for orders to remain unchanged. For background, please access this PREVIEW To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)