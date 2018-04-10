FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Japan Feb core machinery orders up 2.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 2.1 percent in February from the previous month, government
data showed on Wednesday, suggesting a pick-up in capital
expenditure.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming
six to nine months, compared with the median estimate for a 2.5
percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.      
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending, rose
2.4 percent, versus the median estimate for orders to remain
unchanged.
    For background, please access this PREVIEW                 
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
