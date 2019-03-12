Market News
Japan Jan core machinery orders down 5.4 pct month/month

    TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 5.4 percent in January from the previous month, government
data showed on Wednesday.
    The fall was larger than the median estimate of a 1.7
percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, declined 2.9 percent in January,
versus the median estimate of a 2.3 percent fall.
 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
