Japan Jan core machinery orders rise 2.9% mth/mth

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 2.9% in January from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The month-on-month rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 1.6% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, slipped 0.3% in January, versus a 0.5% drop seen by economists.

