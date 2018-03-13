FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Japan Jan core machinery orders rise 8.2 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
rose 8.2 percent in January from the previous month, government
data showed on Wednesday.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming
six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 5.6
percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.9
percent in January, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6
percent increase.
   For more background, see this PREVIEW             
   To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
   here

 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
