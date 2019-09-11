Japan July core machinery orders fall 6.6% mth/mth -govt

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 6.6% month-on-month in July, slipping less than expected, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a steep 9.9% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, gained 0.3% in July, versus a 4.5% fall seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

