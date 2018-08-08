Japan June core machinery orders fall 8.8 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.8 percent in June from the previous month, marking the fastest decline in six months, the government said on Thursday. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 0.3 percent in June. Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders will fall 0.3 percent in July-September after rising 2.2 percent in April-June. For background, please access this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)