Market News
August 13, 2019 / 11:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan June core machinery orders rise 13.9% mth/mth -govt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly jumped 13.9% month-on-month in June, rebounding from a steep drop in May, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 1.3% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, gained 12.5% in June, versus a 0.6% fall seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Manufacturers forecast core orders would fall 6.1% in July-September, after gaining 7.5% in the previous quarter, the data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here here (Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below