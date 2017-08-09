Japan June machinery orders fall 1.9 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.9 percent in June from the previous month, posting the third straight month of declines, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.7 percent rise.

Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, would rise 7.0 percent in the July-September quarter.

