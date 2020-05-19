Market News
May 19, 2020 / 11:54 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Japan March core machinery orders fall 0.4% mth/mth - govt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 0.4% in March from the month before, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 7.1% drop in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, dropped 0.7% in March, versus a 9.5% decline seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below