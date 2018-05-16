FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018

Japan March core machinery orders fall 3.9 pct mth/mth

    TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
3.9 percent in March from the previous month, down for the first
time in three months, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 3.0 percent decline expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those for ships and from electric power utilities, declined 2.4
percent in March.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast core
orders would rise 7.1 percent in April-June, after climbing 3.3
percent in the previous quarter.
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
