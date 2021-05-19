Japan March core machinery orders rise 3.7% mth/mth

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 3.7% in March from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a 6.4% rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 2.0% in March, versus a 2.6% drop expected by economists, the data showed.

To view the full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)