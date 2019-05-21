Japan March core machinery orders rise 3.8% month/month

Market News
    TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
3.8% in March from the previous month, government data showed on
Wednesday.
    The result beat the median estimate of a 0.7% decline in a
Reuters poll of economists.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending,
declined 0.7% in March.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast core
orders would rise 15.7% in April-June, after falling 3.2% in the
previous quarter.
 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
