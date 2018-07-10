FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan May core machinery orders fall 3.7 pct mth/mth - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in May, reversing the previous
month's big gain, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
5.5 percent decline in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, grew 16.5 percent in May, versus
an 8.6 percent gain seen by economists.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
