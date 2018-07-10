Japan May core machinery orders fall 3.7 pct mth/mth - govt

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in May, reversing the previous month's big gain, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 5.5 percent decline in a Reuters poll. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, grew 16.5 percent in May, versus an 8.6 percent gain seen by economists. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)