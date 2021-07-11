Japan May core machinery orders rise 7.8% month/month

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 7.8% in May from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

The reading compared with a 2.6% rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 12.2% in May, versus a 6.3% advance expected by economists, the data showed.

To view the full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here