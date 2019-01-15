Japan Nov core machinery orders flat month/month

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders stayed flat in November from the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that business investment could start to weaken. The median estimate was for a 3.5 percent rise. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 0.8 percent in November, versus the median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: For background, please access this PREVIEW here here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)