Japan Nov core machinery orders flat month/month

    TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
stayed flat in November from the previous month, data showed on
Wednesday, in a sign that business investment could start to
weaken.
    The median estimate was for a 3.5 percent rise.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 0.8 percent in November,
versus the median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise.
 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
