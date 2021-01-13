Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 1.5% month/month

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
1.5% in November from the previous month, up for the second
straight month, government data showed on Thursday.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, declined 11.3% in November, the
Cabinet office data found.
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
