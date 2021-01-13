Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 1.5% month/month

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.5% in November from the previous month, up for the second straight month, government data showed on Thursday. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 11.3% in November, the Cabinet office data found. For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)