Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 7.6 pct month/month

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose a less-than-expected 7.6 percent in October, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a slow rebound from an earthquake and flooding the previous month. The median estimate was for a 10.5 percent increase. Compared with the year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 4.5 percent, less than the median estimate for a 5.9 percent increase. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: For background, please access this PREVIEW here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)