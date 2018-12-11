Market News
Japan Oct core machinery orders rise 7.6 pct month/month

    TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
a less-than-expected 7.6 percent in October, government data
showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a slow rebound from an
earthquake and flooding the previous month.
    The median estimate was for a 10.5 percent increase.      
    Compared with the year earlier, core orders, a highly
volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 4.5 percent,
less than the median estimate for a 5.9 percent increase.
 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
