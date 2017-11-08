FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Sept core machinery orders down 8.1 pct mth/mth
November 8, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan Sept core machinery orders down 8.1 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
8.1 percent in September from the previous month, government
data showed on Thursday. 
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming
six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 1.8
percent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll. 
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power
utilities, said they expect orders to fall 3.5 percent in the
October-December quarter after a 4.7 percent increase in
July-September.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders fell 3.5 percent
in September, versus the median estimate for a 1.9 percent rise.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

