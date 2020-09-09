Market News
September 9, 2020 / 11:58 PM / in an hour

Japan's core machinery orders rise 6.3% m/m in July

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose 6.3% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, offering some relief from a recent weakness in capital spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 1.9% gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electricity, were down 16.2% in July, versus a 18.3% drop seen by economists, it showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below