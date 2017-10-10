FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 3.4 pct mth/mth -govt
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 9 days ago

RPT-Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 3.4 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
3.4 percent in August from the previous month, government data
showed on Wednesday, in a tentative sign of a pickup in capital
spending.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
1.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed an 8.0
percent gain in July.
    Compared with a year earlier, the core orders, which exclude
ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 4.4 percent
in August versus an expected 0.8 percent.
    For background, please see this PREVIEW             
    To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
