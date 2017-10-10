RPT-Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 3.4 pct mth/mth -govt

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 3.4 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a tentative sign of a pickup in capital spending. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 1.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed an 8.0 percent gain in July. Compared with a year earlier, the core orders, which exclude ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 4.4 percent in August versus an expected 0.8 percent. For background, please see this PREVIEW To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)