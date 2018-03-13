RPT-Japan Jan core machinery orders rise 8.2 pct month/month

(Repeats to attach to additional alert) TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 8.2 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.9 percent in January, compared with the median estimate for a 0.6 percent increase. For more background, see this PREVIEW To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)