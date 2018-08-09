FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Japan June core machinery orders fall 8.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Attaches to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
8.8 percent in June from the previous month, marking the fastest
decline in six months, the government said on Thursday.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 0.3 percent in June.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast
that core orders will fall 0.3 percent in July-September after
rising 2.2 percent in April-June.
    For background, please access this PREVIEW             

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
