RPT-Japan Sept core machinery orders down 18.3 pct mth/mth

    TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
18.3 percent in September from the previous month, government
data showed on Thursday, as an earthquake and flooding curbed
corporate activity.
    That was more than the median estimate for a 10.0 percent
decline.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure,
fell 7.0 percent, versus a median estimate for a 7.7 percent
increase.
