RPT-Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 2.9% month/month -govt

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 2.9% in September from the previous month, down for a third straight month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.9% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed. Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will rise 3.5% in October-December, after a 3.5% decrease in the previous quarter. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, grew 5.1% in September, versus a 7.9% year-on-year gain seen by economists in a Reuters poll. To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)