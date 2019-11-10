Market News
November 10, 2019 / 11:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 2.9% month/month -govt

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.9% in September from the previous month, down for a third
straight month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
0.9% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed.
    Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that
core orders will rise 3.5% in October-December, after a 3.5%
decrease in the previous quarter.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, grew 5.1% in September, versus a
7.9% year-on-year gain seen by economists in a Reuters poll.
    To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website: 
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below