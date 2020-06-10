UPDATE 1-Japan's April core machinery orders fall at fastest pace since Sept 2018

(Adds details)

* Core orders fall more than expected m/m

* Pandemic seen hurting business spending in months ahead

* Japan’s economy fell into recession in Q1

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders dropped in April at their quickest pace since September 2018 as the hit to business spending from the coronavirus pandemic deepened.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, tumbled 12.0% in April from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.

The drop was larger than an 8.6% decline seen by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed the previous months’ much smaller 0.4% fall.

The world’s third-largest economy fell into recession in the last quarter, which is expected to deepen in the current quarter as businesses struggle with weak overseas demand.

The soft machinery orders data came after separate, preliminary data showed on Tuesday Japan’s machine tool orders fell 52.8% in May from a year earlier.

Wednesday’s data showed overseas orders dropped 21.6% from the previous month for their biggest tumble since April 2019, highlighting growing concerns about the external environment.

The government and central bank have both taken steps to cushion the blow from the pandemic, with the Bank of Japan easing monetary policy for two straight months in April.

At its June 15-16 policy meeting, the BOJ could maintain its projection that the economy will gradually recover from the damage caused by the virus outbreak in the latter half of the year.

That would reduce the need to cut interest rates or increase asset purchases.

By sector, manufacturers’ orders dropped 2.6%, weighed by general purpose and production machinery, while core orders from the service-sector lost 20.2%, the sharpest month-on-month drop since comparable data became available in April 2005.

From a year earlier, core machinery orders were down 17.7% in April, coming in worse than an expected 14.0% decline and following a 0.7% drop in March.