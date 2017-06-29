FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May industrial output falls 3.3 pct month/month
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 2 months ago

Japan May industrial output falls 3.3 pct month/month

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industrial output fell 3.3 percent in May from the previous month due to lower production of cars and construction equipment, preliminary government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a temporary lull in manufacturing activity.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 3.2 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a 4.0 percent increase in April, which was the fastest increase in almost six years, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in June and fall 0.1 percent in July.

For background, please see this PREVIEW

For the full tables on METI's website:

here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

