Japan April industrial output rises 0.6% month/month

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.6% in April from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

That compared with a 0.2% increase seen in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.6% decline in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 5.6% in May but decline 4.2% in June, the data showed.

(Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

