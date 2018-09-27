FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Japan Aug industrial output rises 0.7 pct mth/mth

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.7 percent in August from the previous month, up for the first time in four months, government data showed on Friday.

The result compared with economists’ median forecast of a 1.5 percent increase.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.7 percent in September and increase 1.7 percent in October, the data showed.

For background, please see this POLL

For the full tables on METI's website: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

