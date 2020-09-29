Japan August industrial output rises 1.7% month/month - govt

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 1.7% in August from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, signalling a further recovery in factory activity from the heavy blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Output rose for the third straight month and compared with a median forecast for a 1.5% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 5.7% in September and advance 2.9% in October, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here