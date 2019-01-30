Japan Dec industrial output falls 0.1 pct month/month -METI

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 0.1 percent in December, down for a second straight month, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign slowing external demand may have curbed factory activity.

The fall in factory output compared with a median market forecast of a 0.4 percent decline and followed a 1.0 percent decrease in November.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in January and grow 2.6 percent in February.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)