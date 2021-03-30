Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Market News

Japan Feb factory output falls 2.1% month/month - govt

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output fell 2.1% in February, government data showed on Wednesday, compared with the median market forecast for a 1.2% decrease.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to decline 1.9% in March and advance 9.3% in April, the data showed.

For the poll story click

For the full tables on METI's website: here

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up