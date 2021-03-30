Japan Feb factory output falls 2.1% month/month - govt

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output fell 2.1% in February, government data showed on Wednesday, compared with the median market forecast for a 1.2% decrease.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to decline 1.9% in March and advance 9.3% in April, the data showed.

For the poll story click

For the full tables on METI's website: here