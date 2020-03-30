Japan Feb factory output rises 0.4% month/month

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s factory output rose 0.4% in February, government data showed on Tuesday, slowing from the previous month hit by supply chain disruptions and slumping demand blamed on the rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1% rise.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 5.3% in March and rise 7.5% in April, the data showed.

