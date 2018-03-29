Japan Feb industrial output rises 4.1 pct month/month

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 4.1 percent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a recovery in corporate activity.

The rise compared with a median forecast for a 5.0 percent increase and followed a revised 6.8 percent decline in January.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.9 percent in March and increase 5.2 percent in April.

(Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)