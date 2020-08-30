Market News
August 30, 2020 / 11:55 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Japan July industrial output rises 8.0% mth/mth

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 8.0% in July from the previous month, posting a second straight month of gains in a tentative sign of a pick-up in factory activity from the coronavirus-induced slump, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 5.8% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.0% in August and increase 1.9% in September, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below