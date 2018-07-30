FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 11:58 PM / in 2 hours

Japan June factory output falls 2.1 pct month/month - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 2.1 percent in June, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the second straight month of decline in a worrying sign as escalating global trade frictions cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

The fall was larger than a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent decline and followed a 0.2 percent fall in May.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.7 percent in July and increase 3.8 percent in August, the data showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

