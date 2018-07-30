Japan June factory output falls 2.1 pct month/month - govt

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 2.1 percent in June, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the second straight month of decline in a worrying sign as escalating global trade frictions cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

The fall was larger than a median market forecast for a 0.4 percent decline and followed a 0.2 percent fall in May.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.7 percent in July and increase 3.8 percent in August, the data showed.

