Japan June industrial output rises 2.7% month/month - govt

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.7% in June from the previous month to mark the first advance in five months, government data showed on Friday, signalling a pickup in factory activity after a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus had ended.

The rise compared with a median market forecast of a 1.2% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 11.3% in July and increase 3.4% in August, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)