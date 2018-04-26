FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan March industrial output up 1.2 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - The rise in Japan’s industrial output slowed to 1.2 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a slight slowdown in corporate activity.

The rise fell short of a median forecast for a 0.5 percent increase and followed a 2.0 percent rise in February.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.1 percent in April and fall 1.6 percent in May.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

