June 28, 2018 / 11:59 PM / in an hour

Japan May industrial output down 0.2 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 0.2 percent in May from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a slight slowdown in corporate activity.

The decline was less than a median forecast for a 1.1 percent fall and followed a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 0.4 percent in June and 0.8 percent in July, the data showed. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

