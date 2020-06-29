Japan May industrial output drops 8.4% month/month

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 8.4% in May from the previous month to mark a fourth straight month of declines, government data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic on factory activity.

The fall compared with a median market forecast of a 5.6% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 5.7% in June and increase 9.2% in July, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)