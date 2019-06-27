Market News
June 27, 2019

Japan May industrial output rises +2.3% month/month

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.3% in May from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

That compared with a 0.7% increase seen in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.2% in June but climb 0.3% in July, the data showed.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink

