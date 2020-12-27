Japan Nov industrial output stalls month/month - govt

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output stalled in November from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, suggesting a slowing recovery in factory activity due to the impact of a global resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Output was flat in November after rising for five straight months. The reading compared with a median forecast for a 1.2% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to decrease 1.1% in December and advance 7.1% in January, the data showed.

