FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 27, 2017 / 11:57 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Japan Nov industrial output up 0.6 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.6 percent in November, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that global demand remained robust.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5 percent increase and followed a 0.5 percent rise in October.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.4 percent in December and decrease 4.5 percent in January next year.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.