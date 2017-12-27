Japan Nov industrial output up 0.6 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.6 percent in November, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that global demand remained robust.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5 percent increase and followed a 0.5 percent rise in October.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 3.4 percent in December and decrease 4.5 percent in January next year.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)