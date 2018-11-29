Japan Oct industrial output rises 2.9 pct mth/mth - METI

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.9 percent in October, reversing the prior month’s decline caused by natural disasters, government data showed on Friday, in a sign factory activity is on track for recovery.

That compared with a median market forecast of a 1.2 percent increase, and followed a revised 0.4 percent drop in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to rise 0.6 percent in November and increase 2.2 percent in December, the data showed.

For more background, please see this POLL

For the full tables on METI's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)