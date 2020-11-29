Japan Oct industrial output rises 3.8% month/month - govt

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 3.8% in October from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, as factory activity extended its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Output rose for the fifth straight month and compared with a median forecast for a 2.1% increase in a Reuters poll, the data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 2.7% in November and decline 2.4% in December, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here