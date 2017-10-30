Japan Sept industrial output falls 1.1 pct month/month

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.1 percent in September, government data showed on Tuesday, due to a decline in production of electronic parts and construction equipment.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent decline and followed a revised 2.0 percent increase in August.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.7 percent in October and decline 0.9 percent in November.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)