Japan Sept industrial output falls 1.1 pct month/month
October 30, 2017 / 11:58 PM / in 4 minutes

Japan Sept industrial output falls 1.1 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.1 percent in September, government data showed on Tuesday, due to a decline in production of electronic parts and construction equipment.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 1.5 percent decline and followed a revised 2.0 percent increase in August.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 4.7 percent in October and decline 0.9 percent in November.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

