Japan Sept industrial output falls 1.1 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.1 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.3 percent decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.0 percent in October but fall 0.8 percent in November, the data showed.

Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim