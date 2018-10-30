FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Japan Sept industrial output falls 1.1 pct mth/mth

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output fell 1.1 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.3 percent decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.0 percent in October but fall 0.8 percent in November, the data showed.

For background, please see this POLL

For the full tables on METI’s website:

here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

