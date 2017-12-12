FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan Nov wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 9 years
December 12, 2017 / 3:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Japan Nov wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 9 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds detail, background)
    * Nov wholesale prices up 3.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +3.3 pct
    * Global commodity price gains drive up wholesale inflation
    * Uncertainty on whether price gains will broaden

    By Leika Kihara and Sumio Ito
    TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale prices rose an
annual 3.5 percent in November, the fastest rate in nine years,
the Bank of Japan said, in a sign that rising global commodity
costs were driving up corporate expenses.
    Analysts say it is uncertain whether household spending is
resilient enough to allow firms to pass the higher costs on to
consumers, but Tuesday's data may offer some hope that consumer
inflation could be headed towards the central bank's 2 percent
target. 
    "Wholesale prices continue to move on a firm note" but only
a handful of goods, such as steel products, are seeing prices
rise on robust domestic demand, a BOJ official told a briefing.
    The increase in the the corporate goods price index (CGPI),
which measures the price companies charge each other for goods
and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 3.3
percent rise and followed a 3.4 percent gain in October.
    It was the fastest rate of increase since October 2008, when
wholesale prices rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier.
    Overall final goods prices, or the prices of finished
products charged to businesses, rose 1.4 percent. Domestic final
goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose
1.0 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Sumio Ito; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

